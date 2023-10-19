Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Bouchard's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Bouchard averaged 18:30 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +6.

He scored a goal in a game seven times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Bouchard had an assist in 23 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

The implied probability of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

