Evan Bouchard will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Thinking about a bet on Bouchard? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Bouchard's plus-minus last season was +6, in 18:30 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in seven of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Bouchard had an assist in 23 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

