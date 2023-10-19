Evander Kane Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flyers - October 19
Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Kane? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Evander Kane vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
|Oilers vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Flyers Prediction
|Oilers vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Flyers Player Props
Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 41 games last season, Kane averaged 15:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.
- He scored a goal in a game 12 times last season over 41 games played, with multiple goals in two games.
- Kane had an assist in 11 of 41 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- He has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Kane Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23
- The Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.
- They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.
