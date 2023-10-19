Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Kane? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evander Kane vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 41 games last season, Kane averaged 15:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.

He scored a goal in a game 12 times last season over 41 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Kane had an assist in 11 of 41 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

He has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.