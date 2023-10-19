Evander Kane will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Edmonton Oilers play the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Considering a wager on Kane in the Oilers-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Evander Kane vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 41 games last season, Kane had a plus-minus rating of -4, and averaged 15:02 on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 of 41 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Kane had an assist in 11 of 41 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 56.1% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kane has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kane Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

