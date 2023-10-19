The Calgary Flames' (1-1-1) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (1-2) at KeyBank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Mattias Samuelsson D Questionable Upper Body Matthew Savoie C Out Shoulder

Flames vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Flames Season Insights (2022-23)

The Flames' 258 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Calgary was 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)

The Sabres' 293 goals last season (3.6 per game) ranked them third in the league.

Buffalo's total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.

Their -4 goal differential was 19th in the league.

Flames vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-125) Sabres (+105) 6.5

