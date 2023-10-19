Flames vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames' (1-1-1) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (1-2) at KeyBank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Matthew Savoie
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Flames vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Flames Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Flames' 258 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Calgary was 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Sabres' 293 goals last season (3.6 per game) ranked them third in the league.
- Buffalo's total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the league.
- Their -4 goal differential was 19th in the league.
Flames vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-125)
|Sabres (+105)
|6.5
