How to Watch the Flames vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Calgary Flames will visit the Buffalo Sabres (who won their most recent game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can catch the action on ESPN+ and MSG-B as the Flames play the Sabres.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Flames vs Sabres Additional Info
|Flames vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Sabres Prediction
|Flames vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Sabres Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Flames Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the NHL.
- Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Flames put up last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
- The Flames had the league's 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.84%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|80
|22
|42
|64
|33
|42
|55.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|82
|24
|32
|56
|50
|34
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|82
|19
|37
|56
|43
|60
|50.9%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|79
|15
|40
|55
|62
|34
|33.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|79
|11
|38
|49
|51
|29
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.
- The Sabres were third in the NHL in scoring last season (293 goals, 3.6 per game).
- With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.
- With 63 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Sabres were eighth-best in the NHL.
- The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) put them ninth in the league.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|78
|47
|47
|94
|40
|43
|43%
|Jeff Skinner
|79
|35
|47
|82
|46
|41
|47.3%
|Alex Tuch
|74
|36
|43
|79
|38
|64
|42.7%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|78
|15
|58
|73
|61
|45
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|81
|31
|37
|68
|20
|36
|48.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.