Coming off a defeat last time out, the Calgary Flames will visit the Buffalo Sabres (who won their most recent game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN+ and MSG-B as the Flames play the Sabres.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Flames vs Sabres Additional Info

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Flames put up last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Flames had the league's 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.84%).

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Lindholm 80 22 42 64 33 42 55.7% Nazem Kadri 82 24 32 56 50 34 47.5% Mikael Backlund 82 19 37 56 43 60 50.9% Jonathan Huberdeau 79 15 40 55 62 34 33.3% Rasmus Andersson 79 11 38 49 51 29 -

Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.

The Sabres were third in the NHL in scoring last season (293 goals, 3.6 per game).

With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.

With 63 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Sabres were eighth-best in the NHL.

The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) put them ninth in the league.

Sabres Key Players