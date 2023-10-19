The Calgary Flames (1-1-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Buffalo Sabres (1-2), who have +105 odds, on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B.

Flames vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Flames vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Flames vs Sabres Additional Info

Flames vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Calgary and its opponents have combined to score more than 6.5 goals two times this season (in three games).

The Flames are 1-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Sabres have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Calgary has been a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Buffalo's moneyline odds have been +105 or longer twice this season, and it lost both.

Flames Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Elias Lindholm 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-105) Jonathan Huberdeau 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-133) - Rasmus Andersson 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-110) -

Sabres Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Owen Power 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+130) - Dylan Cozens 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115) Casey Mittelstadt 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+115) -

