Flames vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Calgary Flames (1-1-1) and Buffalo Sabres (1-2) play at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Flames fell to the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Thursday's matchup.
Flames vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Sabres 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flames vs Sabres Additional Info
|Flames vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Sabres Player Props
Flames Splits and Trends
- The Flames went 7-17-24 in overtime contests last season as part of an overall record of 38-27-17.
- In the 41 games Calgary played that were decided by one goal, it had a 16-13-12 record (good for 44 points).
- In the 15 games last season the Flames scored only one goal, they finished 0-13-2 (two points).
- Calgary took four points from the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (1-8-2 record).
- The Flames scored at least three goals 53 times, and went 36-4-13 in those games (to register 85 points).
- In the 31 games when Calgary scored a lone power-play goal, it went 16-7-8 to register 40 points.
- When it outshot its opponent, Calgary was 29-22-10 (68 points).
- The Flames' opponent had more shots in 19 games last season. The Flames finished 7-5-7 in those matchups (21 points).
Sabres Splits and Trends
- The Sabres (42-33-7 overall) posted a record of 12-7-19 in games that required OT last season.
- Buffalo picked up 32 points (14-7-4) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Sabres scored only one goal in 12 games, and they finished 0-11-1.
- Buffalo accumulated five points (2-9-1) when scoring a pair of goals last season.
- The Sabres scored at least three goals 56 times, accumulating 85 points (40-11-5).
- Buffalo scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games last season and recorded 40 points.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Buffalo was 21-17-3 (45 points).
- The Sabres were outshot by their opponents in 39 games last season, going 20-15-4 to register 44 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|19th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|3.57
|3rd
|13th
|3.01
|Goals Allowed
|3.62
|26th
|2nd
|36
|Shots
|32.5
|10th
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|33
|26th
|19th
|19.84%
|Power Play %
|23.42%
|9th
|5th
|82.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.01%
|28th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Flames vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.