The Calgary Flames (1-1-1) and Buffalo Sabres (1-2) play at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Flames fell to the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Flames vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Sabres 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+105)

Sabres (+105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Flames vs Sabres Additional Info

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames went 7-17-24 in overtime contests last season as part of an overall record of 38-27-17.

In the 41 games Calgary played that were decided by one goal, it had a 16-13-12 record (good for 44 points).

In the 15 games last season the Flames scored only one goal, they finished 0-13-2 (two points).

Calgary took four points from the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (1-8-2 record).

The Flames scored at least three goals 53 times, and went 36-4-13 in those games (to register 85 points).

In the 31 games when Calgary scored a lone power-play goal, it went 16-7-8 to register 40 points.

When it outshot its opponent, Calgary was 29-22-10 (68 points).

The Flames' opponent had more shots in 19 games last season. The Flames finished 7-5-7 in those matchups (21 points).

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres (42-33-7 overall) posted a record of 12-7-19 in games that required OT last season.

Buffalo picked up 32 points (14-7-4) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Sabres scored only one goal in 12 games, and they finished 0-11-1.

Buffalo accumulated five points (2-9-1) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Sabres scored at least three goals 56 times, accumulating 85 points (40-11-5).

Buffalo scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games last season and recorded 40 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Buffalo was 21-17-3 (45 points).

The Sabres were outshot by their opponents in 39 games last season, going 20-15-4 to register 44 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Flames Rank Flames AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 19th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.57 3rd 13th 3.01 Goals Allowed 3.62 26th 2nd 36 Shots 32.5 10th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 33 26th 19th 19.84% Power Play % 23.42% 9th 5th 82.59% Penalty Kill % 73.01% 28th

Flames vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

