Flames vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (1-1-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (1-2) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Flames fell to the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Flames vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-125)
|Sabres (+105)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flames Betting Insights
- Last season, the Flames were 10-8 in games they served as moneyline favorites.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter last season, Calgary won 55.6% of its games (10-8).
- The Flames have a 55.6% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this game.
- Calgary and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 41 times last season.
Sabres Betting Insights
- The Sabres secured an upset victory in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Buffalo had a record of 9-6 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +105 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The win probability for the Sabres, implied from the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- A total of 51 of Buffalo's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.
Flames vs Sabres Additional Info
Flames vs. Sabres Rankings
|Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|258 (19th)
|Goals
|293 (3rd)
|247 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|297 (26th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (8th)
|47 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|61 (25th)
Flames Advanced Stats
- The Flames ranked 19th in the NHL last season with 258 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Calgary was 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.
- The 50 power-play goals Calgary scored last season (on 252 chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
- The Flames had the league's 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.84%).
- The eight shorthanded goals Calgary scored last season ranked 11th among all NHL squads.
- The Flames killed 82.59% of opponent power plays, the fifth-best percentage in the league.
- The Flames won 50.3% of their faceoffs (16th in the NHL)
- Calgary had an 8.8% shooting percentage, which ranked 32nd in the league.
- The Flames earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- The Sabres were third in the NHL in scoring last season (293 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Buffalo's total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.
- Buffalo had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.
- The Sabres scored on 23.42% of their power plays, No. 9 in the NHL.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Buffalo had nine.
- At 73.01%, the Sabres had the 28th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- At 45.1%, the Sabres had the NHL's 32nd-ranked faceoff win percentage.
- Buffalo's 11% shooting percentage was sixth in the league.
- The Sabres shut out their opponents twice.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.