The Calgary Flames (1-1-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (1-2) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Flames fell to the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Flames vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-125) Sabres (+105) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames Betting Insights

Last season, the Flames were 10-8 in games they served as moneyline favorites.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter last season, Calgary won 55.6% of its games (10-8).

The Flames have a 55.6% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this game.

Calgary and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 41 times last season.

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres secured an upset victory in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.

Buffalo had a record of 9-6 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The win probability for the Sabres, implied from the moneyline, is 48.8%.

A total of 51 of Buffalo's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.

Flames vs Sabres Additional Info

Flames vs. Sabres Rankings

Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank) 258 (19th) Goals 293 (3rd) 247 (13th) Goals Allowed 297 (26th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 47 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 61 (25th)

Flames Advanced Stats

The Flames ranked 19th in the NHL last season with 258 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Calgary was 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

The 50 power-play goals Calgary scored last season (on 252 chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Flames had the league's 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.84%).

The eight shorthanded goals Calgary scored last season ranked 11th among all NHL squads.

The Flames killed 82.59% of opponent power plays, the fifth-best percentage in the league.

The Flames won 50.3% of their faceoffs (16th in the NHL)

Calgary had an 8.8% shooting percentage, which ranked 32nd in the league.

The Flames earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres were third in the NHL in scoring last season (293 goals, 3.6 per game).

Buffalo's total of 297 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.

Buffalo had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.

The Sabres scored on 23.42% of their power plays, No. 9 in the NHL.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Buffalo had nine.

At 73.01%, the Sabres had the 28th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 45.1%, the Sabres had the NHL's 32nd-ranked faceoff win percentage.

Buffalo's 11% shooting percentage was sixth in the league.

The Sabres shut out their opponents twice.

