Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Calgary Flames-Buffalo Sabres matchup at KeyBank Center on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Flames vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Andrew Mangiapane is Calgary's top contributor with four points. He has two goals and two assists this season.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Oct. 11 2 1 3 2

Noah Hanifin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Noah Hanifin has four points (1.3 per game), scoring zero goals and adding four assists.

Hanifin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 16 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Jets Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Elias Lindholm's season total of four points has come from one goal and three assists.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 3 at Penguins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Oct. 11 1 2 3 1

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Casey Mittelstadt drives the offense for Buffalo with two points (0.7 per game), with one goal and one assist in three games (playing 17:33 per game).

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Oct. 17 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 12 0 0 0 0

