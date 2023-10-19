Top Player Prop Bets for Flames vs. Sabres on October 19, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Calgary Flames-Buffalo Sabres matchup at KeyBank Center on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Flames vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Flames vs. Sabres Additional Info
|Flames vs. Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs. Sabres Prediction
|Flames vs. Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Andrew Mangiapane is Calgary's top contributor with four points. He has two goals and two assists this season.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|2
|1
|3
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Noah Hanifin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Noah Hanifin has four points (1.3 per game), scoring zero goals and adding four assists.
Hanifin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Elias Lindholm's season total of four points has come from one goal and three assists.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|1
|2
|3
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Casey Mittelstadt drives the offense for Buffalo with two points (0.7 per game), with one goal and one assist in three games (playing 17:33 per game).
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.