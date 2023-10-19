Sun Belt play features the James Madison Dukes (6-0) squaring off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Dukes are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-3.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-4.5) 52.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Marshall Betting Trends

James Madison has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Marshall has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

