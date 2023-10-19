The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner included, will face the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Skinner against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jeff Skinner vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skinner Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Skinner had a plus-minus rating of +15, and averaged 16:45 on the ice.

In 30 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and five of those games included multiple goals.

Skinner had an assist in 31 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in 12 of them.

The implied probability is 56.1% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skinner Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.