Jeff Skinner Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flames - October 19
The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner included, will face the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Skinner against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jeff Skinner vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Flames Game Info
|Sabres vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Flames Prediction
|Sabres vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Flames Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Skinner Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 79 games last season, Skinner had a plus-minus rating of +15, and averaged 16:45 on the ice.
- In 30 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and five of those games included multiple goals.
- Skinner had an assist in 31 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in 12 of them.
- The implied probability is 56.1% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Skinner Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.