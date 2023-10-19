Jeff Skinner will be among those in action Thursday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Skinner's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jeff Skinner vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skinner Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Skinner averaged 16:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +15.

He had a goal in 30 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in five of them.

In 31 of 79 games last season, Skinner had an assist -- and 12 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 56.1% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Skinner has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skinner Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.