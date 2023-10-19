Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to wager on Farabee's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Joel Farabee vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Farabee Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Farabee had a plus-minus of -1, and averaged 17:00 on the ice.

He had a goal in 15 games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Farabee had an assist in 23 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 45.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

