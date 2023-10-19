Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Farabee's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Joel Farabee vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Farabee Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Farabee's plus-minus rating last season was -1, in 17:00 per game on the ice.

In 15 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In 23 of 82 games last season, Farabee had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

