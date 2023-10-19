John Klingberg Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Panthers - October 19
The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Klingberg among them, face the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at BB&T Center. If you'd like to wager on Klingberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
John Klingberg vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Klingberg Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 67 games last season, Klingberg had a plus-minus rating of -25, and averaged 17:42 on the ice.
- He scored a goal in a game nine times last season in 67 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Klingberg had an assist in 17 of 67 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.
- He has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40% of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Klingberg Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.
- Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.
