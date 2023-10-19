The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Klingberg among them, face the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at BB&T Center. If you'd like to wager on Klingberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

John Klingberg vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Klingberg Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 67 games last season, Klingberg had a plus-minus rating of -25, and averaged 17:42 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game nine times last season in 67 games played, including multiple goals once.

Klingberg had an assist in 17 of 67 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

He has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

