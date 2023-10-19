John Tavares will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tavares Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Tavares' plus-minus last season was -7, in 17:13 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 of 80 games last season, with multiple goals in seven of them.

Tavares had an assist in 32 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

