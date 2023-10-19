John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at BB&T Center. Looking to bet on Tavares' props? Here is some information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tavares Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Tavares' plus-minus rating last season was -7, in 17:13 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 32 of 80 games last season, Tavares had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tavares Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

The Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.

Their +16 goal differential ranked 16th in the league.

