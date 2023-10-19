The Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Huberdeau in that upcoming Flames-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Huberdeau averaged 16:14 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +2.

In 15 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Huberdeau had an assist in 32 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability is 57.1% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

