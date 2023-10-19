Jonathan Huberdeau will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Calgary Flames meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Huberdeau against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Huberdeau averaged 16:14 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +2.

He had a goal in 15 games last season through 79 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Huberdeau had an assist in 32 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

Huberdeau's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

