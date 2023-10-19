Jonathan Huberdeau Game Preview: Flames vs. Sabres - October 19
Jonathan Huberdeau will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Calgary Flames meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Huberdeau against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.
Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Flames vs Sabres Game Info
Huberdeau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 79 games last season, Huberdeau averaged 16:14 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +2.
- He had a goal in 15 games last season through 79 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.
- Huberdeau had an assist in 32 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.
- Huberdeau's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.
- Huberdeau has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Huberdeau Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.
