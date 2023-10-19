Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Draisaitl against the Flyers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Draisaitl averaged 21:12 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +7.

In 43 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- and seven of those games included multiple goals.

Draisaitl had an assist in 50 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists 19 times.

He has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.