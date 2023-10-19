Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Draisaitl against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Draisaitl's plus-minus rating last season was +7, in 21:12 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 43 of 80 games last season, with multiple goals in seven of them.

In 50 of 80 games last season, Draisaitl had an assist -- and 19 of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 58.8% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.