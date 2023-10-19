The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Backlund in that upcoming Flames-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Backlund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Backlund's plus-minus rating last season was +24, in 18:09 per game on the ice.

In 18 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 29 of 82 games last season, Backlund had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

Backlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Backlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league play.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

