Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Backlund in that upcoming Flames-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Backlund vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Backlund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Backlund averaged 18:09 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +24.

He scored a goal in a game 18 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Backlund had an assist in 29 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

Backlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Backlund Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.