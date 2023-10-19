Mikael Backlund Game Preview: Flames vs. Sabres - October 19
Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Backlund in that upcoming Flames-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Mikael Backlund vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Backlund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Backlund averaged 18:09 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +24.
- He scored a goal in a game 18 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Backlund had an assist in 29 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists seven times.
- Backlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Backlund Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.
- They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.
