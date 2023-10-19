Mike Hoffman will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins play on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hoffman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mike Hoffman vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hoffman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 67 games last season, Hoffman averaged 13:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He scored a goal in a game 13 times last season in 67 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 67 games last season, Hoffman had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Hoffman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hoffman Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.

