The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner included, will face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Marner Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 80 games last season, Marner had a plus-minus rating of +18, and averaged 20:45 on the ice.

In 28 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Marner had an assist in 50 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in 13 of them.

He has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 67.5%.

Marner Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

