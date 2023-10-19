The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Mitchell Marner, take the ice Thursday against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marner's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mitchell Marner vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Marner Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Marner averaged 20:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +18.

He scored a goal in a game 28 times last season over 80 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Marner had an assist in 50 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in 13 of them.

Marner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Marner has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marner Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

