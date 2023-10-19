Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Does a bet on Rielly intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Morgan Rielly vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Rielly Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Rielly averaged 21:03 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -9.

In four of 65 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Rielly had an assist in 30 games last season out of 65 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

Rielly's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

