Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at BB&T Center. Prop bets for Rielly in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Rielly Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 65 games last season, Rielly averaged 21:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.

He had a goal in four games last season through 65 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Rielly had an assist in 30 games last season out of 65 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability is 52.4% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Rielly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

