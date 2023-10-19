Nazem Kadri will be among those in action Thursday when his Calgary Flames play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Kadri's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nazem Kadri vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Kadri Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kadri averaged 17:12 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -19.

He scored a goal in a game 22 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Kadri had an assist in 26 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Kadri has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

