Nazem Kadri Game Preview: Flames vs. Sabres - October 19
Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Kadri's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.
Nazem Kadri vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Flames vs Sabres Game Info
Kadri Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Kadri had a plus-minus of -19, and averaged 17:12 on the ice.
- In 22 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 26 of 82 games last season, Kadri had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.
- He has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 33.3% chance of Kadri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Kadri Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.
