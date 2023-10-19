The Philadelphia Flyers, with Noah Cates, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Cates in that upcoming Flyers-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Noah Cates vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Cates Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Cates had a plus-minus rating of +3, and averaged 17:46 on the ice.

In 13 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Cates had an assist in 21 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cates going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Cates Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

