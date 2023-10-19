The Philadelphia Flyers, with Noah Cates, are in action Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Cates intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Cates vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Cates Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Cates averaged 17:46 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +3.

He had a goal in 13 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Cates had an assist in 21 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

He has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Cates having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cates Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

