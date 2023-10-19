Noah Hanifin will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Considering a bet on Hanifin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Hanifin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Hanifin averaged 22:21 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +2.

In six of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Hanifin had an assist in 27 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

