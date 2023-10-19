Noah Hanifin will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Does a wager on Hanifin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Hanifin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Hanifin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Hanifin averaged 22:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +2.

He had a goal in six of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In 27 of 81 games last season, Hanifin had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL action.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

