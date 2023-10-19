Oilers vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - October 19
Going into a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1), the Edmonton Oilers (1-2) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 at Wells Fargo Center.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mattias Ekholm
|D
|Questionable
|Hip Flexor
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Oilers were the highest-scoring squad in the NHL last season with 325 goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per contest).
- Edmonton gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.
Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Flyers' 220 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 29th in the league.
- Philadelphia allowed 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the league.
- They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.
Oilers vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-200)
|Flyers (+165)
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.