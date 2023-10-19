Going into a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1), the Edmonton Oilers (1-2) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 at Wells Fargo Center.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mattias Ekholm D Questionable Hip Flexor

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Oilers were the highest-scoring squad in the NHL last season with 325 goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per contest).

Edmonton gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Flyers' 220 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 29th in the league.

Philadelphia allowed 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the league.

They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.

Oilers vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-200) Flyers (+165) 7

