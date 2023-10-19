The Edmonton Oilers (1-2) will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info

Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Oilers led the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

The 89 power-play goals the Oilers recorded last season led the NHL (on 275 power-play chances).

The Oilers paced the league with a 32.36% power-play conversion rate.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.9% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.2% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flyers allowed 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.

They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.

The Flyers had 35 power-play goals (31st in NHL) on 225 chances.

The Flyers scored on 15.56% of their power plays, No. 32 in the league.

Flyers Key Players