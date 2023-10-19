How to Watch the Oilers vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (1-2) will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.
Tune in to watch the Oilers and Flyers meet on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Oilers led the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.
- Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.
- The 89 power-play goals the Oilers recorded last season led the NHL (on 275 power-play chances).
- The Oilers paced the league with a 32.36% power-play conversion rate.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flyers allowed 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.
- The Flyers had 35 power-play goals (31st in NHL) on 225 chances.
- The Flyers scored on 15.56% of their power plays, No. 32 in the league.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|60
|31
|30
|61
|26
|34
|46.7%
|Owen Tippett
|77
|27
|22
|49
|25
|44
|63.3%
|Morgan Frost
|81
|19
|27
|46
|26
|37
|45.8%
|Scott Laughton
|78
|18
|25
|43
|42
|35
|47.3%
|Joel Farabee
|82
|15
|24
|39
|40
|25
|35.6%
