Oilers vs. Flyers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
The Edmonton Oilers (1-2) are lopsided favorites when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Oilers are -200 on the moneyline to win, while the Flyers have +165 moneyline odds.
Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Oilers vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Flyers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|7
Oilers vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals only once this season.
- The Oilers have gone 1-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Flyers have claimed an upset victory in two of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Edmonton has had moneyline odds set at -200 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.
- Philadelphia has not played with moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season.
