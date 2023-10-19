The Edmonton Oilers (1-2) are lopsided favorites when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Oilers are -200 on the moneyline to win, while the Flyers have +165 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Oilers Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total BetMGM -200 +165 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals only once this season.

The Oilers have gone 1-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Flyers have claimed an upset victory in two of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.

Edmonton has had moneyline odds set at -200 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Philadelphia has not played with moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.