The Edmonton Oilers (1-2) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Oilers knocked off the Nashville Predators 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Oilers vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Flyers 4, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+165)

Flyers (+165) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers were 6-11-17 in overtime contests as part of a 50-23-9 overall record last season.

Edmonton picked up 41 points (17-10-7) in the 34 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games last season the Oilers scored just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Edmonton scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (3-10-3 record, nine points).

The Oilers were 53-11-7 when they scored three or more goals (to record 113 points).

In the 39 games when Edmonton scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 52 points by finishing 24-11-4.

In the 52 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton was 36-12-4 (76 points).

The Oilers' opponent had more shots in 41 games last season. The Oilers went 19-15-7 in those matchups (45 points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers had a record of 31-38-13 last season and were 5-13-18 in overtime contests.

Philadelphia picked up 34 points (11-8-12) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

Across the 13 games last season the Flyers ended up with only one goal, they picked up four points.

Philadelphia picked up nine points (3-14-3 record) last season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Flyers scored more than two goals 43 times, accumulating 61 points (27-9-7).

Philadelphia scored a single power-play goal in 25 games last season and recorded 30 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Philadelphia posted a record of 14-18-4 (32 points).

The Flyers were outshot by their opponents in 44 games last season, going 17-18-9 to record 43 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 2.68 29th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 6th 33.6 Shots 29.5 23rd 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 1st 32.36% Power Play % 15.56% 32nd 20th 76.98% Penalty Kill % 74.68% 26th

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

