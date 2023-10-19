The Edmonton Oilers (1-2) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Oilers are coming off a 6-1 triumph over the Nashville Predators, while the Flyers knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-210) Flyers (+170) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers registered a 22-10 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.

When playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter last season, Edmonton won 83.3% of its games (10-2).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Oilers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Edmonton and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 62 times last season.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers were an underdog 18 times last season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 38.9%, of those games.

Philadelphia was 2-8 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Flyers have a 37.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

For Philadelphia last season, 40 games finished with more goals than Thursday's over/under of 6.5.

Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info

Oilers vs. Flyers Rankings

Oilers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Flyers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 220 (29th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 276 (23rd) 89 (1st) Power Play Goals 35 (31st) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oilers Advanced Stats

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game) led the NHL last season.

Edmonton was 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

The 89 power-play goals Edmonton recorded last season (on 275 chances) led the NHL.

The Oilers had a league-leading 32.36% power-play conversion rate.

The 18 shorthanded goals Edmonton scored last season were the most of any NHL team.

The Oilers had the league's 20th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (76.98%).

The Oilers had the 15th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 50.8%.

Edmonton shot 11.8% as a team (best in league).

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Flyers Advanced Stats

With 220 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Flyers had the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Philadelphia's total of 276 goals conceded (3.4 per game) was 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of -56, they were 26th in the league.

Philadelphia had 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), 31st in the NHL.

The Flyers scored on 15.56% of their power plays, No. 32 in the NHL.

Philadelphia had 11 shorthanded goals (fourth in league).

At 74.68%, the Flyers had the 26th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 45.7%, the Flyers had the NHL's 30th-ranked faceoff win rate.

The 9.1% shooting percentage of Philadelphia was 28th in the league.

The Flyers shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.