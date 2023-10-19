Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Flyers on October 19, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oilers vs. Flyers Additional Info
|Oilers vs. Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs. Flyers Prediction
|Oilers vs. Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) and plays an average of 22:27 per game.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 17
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|7
|at Canucks
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is another of Edmonton's top contributors through three games, with two goals and four assists.
Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 17
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Canucks
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Connor McDavid has scored two goals and added three assists through three games for Edmonton.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Canucks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Konecny's five points are important for Philadelphia. He has three goals and two assists in three games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Senators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 12
|2
|0
|2
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.