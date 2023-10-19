Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) and plays an average of 22:27 per game.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 17 2 2 4 5 vs. Canucks Oct. 14 1 1 2 7 at Canucks Oct. 11 1 0 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is another of Edmonton's top contributors through three games, with two goals and four assists.

Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 17 1 2 3 3 vs. Canucks Oct. 14 1 2 3 4 at Canucks Oct. 11 0 0 0 2

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Connor McDavid has scored two goals and added three assists through three games for Edmonton.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 17 1 1 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 14 1 1 2 8 at Canucks Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Konecny's five points are important for Philadelphia. He has three goals and two assists in three games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 at Senators Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 12 2 0 2 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.