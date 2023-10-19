Owen Power will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Power are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Owen Power vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Power had a plus-minus of +10, and averaged 22:55 on the ice.

In four of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In 24 of 79 games last season, Power had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Power has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Power Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

