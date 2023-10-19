Owen Power Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flames - October 19
Owen Power will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Power are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Owen Power vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Power Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 79 games last season, Power had a plus-minus of +10, and averaged 22:55 on the ice.
- In four of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- In 24 of 79 games last season, Power had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.
- The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Power has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Power Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23
- The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.
- They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.
