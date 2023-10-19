Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Does a wager on Power interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Power vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Power Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Power averaged 22:55 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +10.

He had a goal in four games last season through 79 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 24 of 79 games last season, Power had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Power Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.