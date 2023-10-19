The Philadelphia Flyers, with Owen Tippett, are in action Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tippett's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Owen Tippett vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 77 games last season, Tippett averaged 17:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -17.

He had a goal in 22 of 77 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

Tippett had an assist in a game 21 times last season in 77 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Tippett Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

