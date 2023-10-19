Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Tippett available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Owen Tippett vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Flyers vs Oilers Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 77 games last season, Tippett had a plus-minus rating of -17, and averaged 17:25 on the ice.

He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 77 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 21 of 77 games last season, Tippett had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Tippett has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

