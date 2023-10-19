Player props can be found for Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (10-6) for his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 28 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 34 appearances and finished 14 of them without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Oct. 7 3.2 2 1 1 1 1 at Mariners Sep. 30 4.1 5 0 0 2 1 at Mariners Sep. 28 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Sep. 25 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 2.1 0 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a .284/.369/.517 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.363/.441 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

