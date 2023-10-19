Rasmus Andersson Game Preview: Flames vs. Sabres - October 19
The Calgary Flames, including Rasmus Andersson, are in action Thursday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Andersson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Rasmus Andersson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Flames vs Sabres Game Info
Andersson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 79 games last season, Andersson averaged 23:12 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +5.
- In 11 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- In 30 of 79 games last season, Andersson had an assist -- and eight of those games included multiple assists.
- Andersson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Andersson Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.
