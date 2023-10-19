The Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Considering a bet on Andersson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Andersson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Andersson's plus-minus rating last season was +5, in 23:12 per game on the ice.

In 11 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Andersson had an assist in 30 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

He has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Andersson has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, giving up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.