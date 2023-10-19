Rasmus Dahlin Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flames - October 19
Rasmus Dahlin will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dahlin's props? Here is some information to help you.
Rasmus Dahlin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Sabres vs Flames Game Info
Dahlin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 78 games last season, Dahlin averaged 24:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.
- He scored a goal in a game 14 times last season in 78 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 44 of 78 games last season, Dahlin had an assist -- and 13 of those games included multiple assists.
- He has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Dahlin has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Dahlin Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.
