Rasmus Dahlin will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dahlin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Dahlin averaged 24:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.

He scored a goal in a game 14 times last season in 78 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 44 of 78 games last season, Dahlin had an assist -- and 13 of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

