Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Considering a bet on Dahlin in the Sabres-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Dahlin averaged 24:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +12.

He had a goal in 14 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In 44 of 78 games last season, Dahlin had an assist -- and 13 of those games included multiple assists.

Dahlin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dahlin has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

The Flames ranked 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.